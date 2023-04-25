Exclusive
Fidelity International: Wealthy clients are ready to invest in China again

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 25 April 2023

Client appetite for China-related strategies is finally on the mend, according to Fidelity International, as the world’s second-largest economy saw better-than-expected GDP growth in the first quarter, reaching 4.5%. “With China’s reopening and gradually improving sentiment in the region, we have seen an immediate pick up in demand for China equity strategies,” said Johann Santer, head of Private Banking, Wealth,…

