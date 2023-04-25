UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) saw strong client momentum in 1Q23 reporting net new money of US$28 billion. Much of these inflows appeared to arrive after news broke of the shock UBS-Credit Suisse acquisition in late March, as UBS soaked up US$7 billion – or 25% – of that figure in the last ten days of March alone. “During…
UBS GWM soaked up US$28bn NNA in quarter that saw Credit Suisse collapse
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 25 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Credit Suisse marks another quarter of misery with huge outflows
24 April 2023
Exclusive
CIO Insight – Credit Suisse collapse heralds “confidence crisis”
30 March 2023
Exclusive
What next for Credit Suisse’s Asia onshore businesses?
27 March 2023
How Credit Suisse’s shock collapse could signal a new GFC
23 March 2023
Exclusive
How Credit Suisse collapse will impact China’s wealth landscape
22 March 2023
Exclusive
UBS and Credit Suisse forced marriage: Here’s what it means for Asia
20 March 2023
UBS to merge with crisis-stricken Credit Suisse in CHF3 bn deal
20 March 2023
Credit Suisse suffers nearly CHF100bn of net outflows in 2022
9 February 2023
Credit Suisse unveils latest revamp as pressure mounts on WM
27 October 2022
Credit Suisse names head of DPM in Australia
18 October 2022
Credit Suisse losses deepen in 2Q22 as Thomas Gottstein stands down
27 July 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse appoints new APAC CEO for asset management
7 June 2022