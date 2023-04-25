Text size

UBS GWM soaked up US$28bn NNA in quarter that saw Credit Suisse collapse

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 25 April 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) saw strong client momentum in 1Q23 reporting net new money of US$28 billion. Much of these inflows appeared to arrive after news broke of the shock UBS-Credit Suisse acquisition in late March, as UBS soaked up US$7 billion – or 25% – of that figure in the last ten days of March alone. “During…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News