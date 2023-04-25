Citi has announced the appointment the new CEO of Citi Malaysia, effective 1 May 2023. Vikram Singh will be responsible for leading the country team of the Malaysia franchise. He will also have oversight of the Citi Solutions Centers in Malaysia. He will report directly to Amol Gupte, South Asia and ASEAN head, Citi. According to the Tuesday news release, Singh…
Citi names new Malaysia CEO
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 25 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Retired Citi PB leader joins Nomura IWM in Hong Kong
3 April 2023
Citi appoints Singapore retail head as part of plan to add US$150bn in AUM
23 February 2023
Citi Private Bank hires HNW team leader from UBS
16 November 2022
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Citi hires Hong Kong HNW team head from UBS
11 October 2022
HSBC hires India WPB head from Citi
9 August 2022
Citi names Asia head for Citigold and Citigold Private Client
26 July 2022
Malaysia head departs Maybank Private
10 June 2022
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
Bank of Singapore sets up shop in Malaysia
1 June 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Citi Global Wealth appoints new COO as part of growth ambitions
19 May 2022