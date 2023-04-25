Text size

Citi names new Malaysia CEO

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 25 April 2023

Citi has announced the appointment the new CEO of Citi Malaysia, effective 1 May 2023. Vikram Singh will be responsible for leading the country team of the Malaysia franchise. He will also have oversight of the Citi Solutions Centers in Malaysia. He will report directly to Amol Gupte, South Asia and ASEAN head, Citi. According to the Tuesday news release, Singh…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News