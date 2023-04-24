Exclusive
How a US$400bn investor captures local alpha in China’s wealth market

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 24 April 2023

Founded in 1939, New York-headquartered Neuberger Berman was given its Chinese name Lu Bo Mai (路博迈), which means “a wider route”, from the celebrated Chinese banker Jin Liqun. As the second wholly foreign-owned mutual fund manager licensed in China, how can the US$400 billion asset manager capture alpha in terms of services, products, profits and investors in China’s wealth market,…

