Text size

Credit Suisse marks another quarter of misery with huge outflows

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 24 April 2023

Credit Suisse reported substantial outflows in 1Q23, with more relationship managers also leaving amid its shock rescue by rival UBS, marking another gloomy quarter for the Swiss bank. Credit Suisse’s wealth management AUM fell by CHF38 billion (US$42.6 billion) at the end of 1Q23 to CHF502.5 billion, according to the Swiss bank, mainly due to significant net asset outflows, partially…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News