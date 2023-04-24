J.P. Morgan Private Bank hopes to improve wealth management education among its female clients and employees in Asia by tying up with an online knowledge platform. The bank said on Monday that it would partner with Sophia, an Asia-headquartered independent financial education platform, to offer a ‘Women & Wealth’ programme that will provide in-person educational events and online financial education…
J.P. Morgan PB looks to unlock women’s wealth potential
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 24 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia adds veteran sales manager for Greater China
20 April 2023
WM veteran switches to J.P. Morgan PB three months after joining IAM
14 April 2023
J.P. Morgan Private Bank makes senior hire from Bank of Singapore
13 March 2023
APB celebrates 2022 Awards for Distinction at gala dinner
9 March 2023
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia hires four new Greater China RMs
16 January 2023
Exclusive
Morgan Stanley: Why we’re bullish on China in 2023
6 January 2023
J.P. Morgan PB names new Asia investment team head
1 December 2022
Former BNP Paribas MD moves to J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Singapore
8 November 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
Obstacles remain to unlocking the WM potential of the Greater Bay Area: Forum
24 June 2022
Citi PB hires global head of family office group from J.P. Morgan PB
15 June 2022
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022