Exclusive
Text size

“Art is a passion we share with our clients”: UBS

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 24 April 2023
UBS Lounge installation view Stephen Wong Chun Hei, Matterhorn, 2022, The Sharp Peak, 2022, Courtesy of Gallery EXIT and the artist UBS Art Collection

While the bank’s acquisition of Credit Suisse may have grabbed headlines, UBS has also been busy making trophy additions of a very different kind. At the recent Art Basel Hong Kong 2023 event, the Swiss bank was busy showcasing some of the highlights of its collection of more than 30,000 works by artists of differing profiles – a collection that…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News