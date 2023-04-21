APB Thought Leaders: Diversify beyond traditional asset classes with private credit

This is a sponsored video from Nuveen.

As interest rates rise and public market volatility increases, investors are attracted to private credit as a diversified source of steady income and uncorrelated returns. Randy Schwimmer, Co-Head of Senior Lending from Churchill Asset Management, joins APB to discuss the use of private credit in portfolio diversification, trends in investor appetite, and where future demand will emerge from. He also shares why size, scale and expertise will be increasingly important for managers – key factors behind Nuveen’s expansion of its private credit capabilities.

Churchill, an investment-specialist affiliate of Nuveen, is an award-winning middle market private capital manager offering clients customized solutions across the capital structure. With US$46 billion of committed capital, a 17-year track record and 150 professionals across 5 U.S. offices, the firm provides senior lending, junior capital and equity co-investments to private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies. Churchill also invests over US$1 billion annually as an LP in leading private equity firms, a key differentiator that drives proprietary deal flow.

Learn our latest insights: The future of private credit.