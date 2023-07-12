Exclusive
“Agile” private credit manager hopes to win race for Asian wealth

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 12 July 2023

Pacific Aegis Capital Management (PACM), a Hong Kong-based asset manager focused on real estate private credit, hopes its nimbleness and athleticism will help it beat the competition when it comes to tapping Asia’s lucrative wealth markets. “We run very lean, and we need to be very agile because that’s where we win. I think that’s where we win investors that…

