Bank of Singapore has appointed a new Hong Kong-based head of alternative investments and managed solutions, Asian Private Banker can reveal, as the lender looks to ramp up its offerings in this space. Stephen Sheung was most recently a director for discretionary & funds specialist at HSBC Global Private Banking in Hong Kong, where he spent the last five years….
Bank of Singapore picks head of alts in Hong Kong from HSBC
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 13 July 2023
