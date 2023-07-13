Text size

Bank of Singapore picks head of alts in Hong Kong from HSBC

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 13 July 2023

Bank of Singapore has appointed a new Hong Kong-based head of alternative investments and managed solutions, Asian Private Banker can reveal, as the lender looks to ramp up its offerings in this space. Stephen Sheung was most recently a director for discretionary & funds specialist at HSBC Global Private Banking in Hong Kong, where he spent the last five years….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News