Following the reopening of the mainland China border, the Hong Kong insurance sector is seeing a resurgence. However, vast untapped opportunities still remain for private banks looking to tap this market, according to Enoch Chan, partner at McKinsey. “Private banks play an active role in selling insurance to mainland Chinese customers. However, there are still tremendous untapped opportunities, and banks…
How private banks can capture the “tremendous untapped opportunities” in insurance
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 13 July 2023
