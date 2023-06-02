Chinese firm Guotai Junan International (Guotai Junan Int’l) has named a new senior banker to lead its wealth business in Singapore. Jaclyn Kaur has joined the Chinese firm as head of private client services, wealth management Singapore, according to her LinkedIn profile. Most recently, Kaur was a private banker for Indosuez Wealth Management in Singapore from 2017 to 2023. Previously,…
Guotai Junan Int’l names head of private clients in Singapore
By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 2 June 2023
