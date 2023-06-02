August Hatecke, the co-head of wealth management for Asia Pacific at UBS, is returning to Zurich to take on another role within the bank, Asian Private Banker has learned. APB has been unable to determine Hatecke’s next role and what the move means for the management of UBS’s Asia Pacific wealth business. The Swiss private bank declined to comment on…
Exclusive
UBS’s August Hatecke is moving back to Zurich
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 2 June 2023
