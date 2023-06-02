Exclusive
Text size

UBS’s August Hatecke is moving back to Zurich

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 2 June 2023

August Hatecke, the co-head of wealth management for Asia Pacific at UBS, is returning to Zurich to take on another role within the bank, Asian Private Banker has learned. APB has been unable to determine Hatecke’s next role and what the move means for the management of UBS’s Asia Pacific wealth business. The Swiss private bank declined to comment on…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News