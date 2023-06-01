Exclusive
UBS seeks to stem Credit Suisse outflows with new three-year bonus scheme

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 1 June 2023

UBS is offering Credit Suisse private bankers a new bonus scheme based on the net new assets (NNA) they attract from clients of the beleaguered Swiss lender amid a takeover by its historic rival. According to people familiar with the matter, under the new offer, bankers will receive an award equalling 15 basis points of any NNA they bring in…

