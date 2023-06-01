UBS is offering Credit Suisse private bankers a new bonus scheme based on the net new assets (NNA) they attract from clients of the beleaguered Swiss lender amid a takeover by its historic rival. According to people familiar with the matter, under the new offer, bankers will receive an award equalling 15 basis points of any NNA they bring in…
UBS seeks to stem Credit Suisse outflows with new three-year bonus scheme
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 1 June 2023
Related News
Credit Suisse hires IB talent for Greater China wealth management
23 May 2023
US$34.8bn: The amount UBS could reap from Credit Suisse rescue
17 May 2023
It’s not too late to be a Credit Suisse banker in Asia
17 May 2023
Exclusive
UBS dangles bonus in bid to keep top Credit Suisse Asia RMs
12 May 2023
Credit Suisse CEO joins UBS board as post-acquisition structure unveiled
10 May 2023
Exclusive
Another Greater China banker resigns from Credit Suisse
4 May 2023
Credit Suisse marks another quarter of misery with huge outflows
24 April 2023
Exclusive
Credit Suisse senior IC returns to rival UBS
17 April 2023
UBS’s Khan reassures Credit Suisse bankers in closed-door meeting
30 March 2023
Credit Suisse suffers nearly CHF100bn of net outflows in 2022
9 February 2023
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022