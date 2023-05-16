Credit Suisse is looking for fresh front-office talent across markets including China and Singapore, even as the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS raises questions over the future of parts of its workforce. Analysis by Asian Private Banker found multiple job postings online for senior front office positions in the region at the embattled Swiss bank. Among the more prominent…
Exclusive
It’s not too late to be a Credit Suisse banker in Asia
By Daniel Shane, editor | 17 May 2023
