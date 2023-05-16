Exclusive
Text size

It’s not too late to be a Credit Suisse banker in Asia

By Daniel Shane, editor | 17 May 2023

Credit Suisse is looking for fresh front-office talent across markets including China and Singapore, even as the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS raises questions over the future of parts of its workforce. Analysis by Asian Private Banker found multiple job postings online for senior front office positions in the region at the embattled Swiss bank. Among the more prominent…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News