Credit Suisse CEO joins UBS board as post-acquisition structure unveiled

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 9 May 2023

Credit Suisse CEO Ulrich Körner will join the UBS Group AG (UBS) executive board as part of a group and leadership team restructuring following the close of the latter’s acquisition of its beleaguered Swiss rival. Under the agreement announced on Tuesday, Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) will be merged into UBS and the combined entity will operate as a…

