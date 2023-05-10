Text size

Raffles Family Office co-launches real estate fund

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 May 2023

Raffles Family Office is collaborating with global developer Tishman Speyer to launch a real estate fund aimed at providing private wealth investors access to institutional-grade investments. The Tishman Speyer/Raffles Family Office APAC Opportunity Fund I will include themes such as brown-to-green, the living sector, logistics and special situations. The collaboration seeks to capitalise on the advantages of family offices, aimed…

