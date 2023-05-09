Exclusive
Text size

Asian crypto AM uses traditional finance experience to lure FOs

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 May 2023

In a highly volatile market, Asia-based crypto asset management company Metalpha positions itself as a product and service provider to hedge risks and help clients go through the cycles by bringing in traditional finance experience. Founded in 2021, Metalpha works in the digital asset-structured derivatives space by designing cryptocurrency investment products. It also has its own trading service system. Its…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News