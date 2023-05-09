In a highly volatile market, Asia-based crypto asset management company Metalpha positions itself as a product and service provider to hedge risks and help clients go through the cycles by bringing in traditional finance experience. Founded in 2021, Metalpha works in the digital asset-structured derivatives space by designing cryptocurrency investment products. It also has its own trading service system. Its…
Asian crypto AM uses traditional finance experience to lure FOs
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 10 May 2023
