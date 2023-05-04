Another Hong Kong-based Greater China banker will soon depart Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Philip Cheung, executive director and Greater China team leader, has recently resigned from the bank along with two of his relationship managers, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Cheung joined Credit Suisse in 2011 and has held various senior roles. Before…
Another Greater China banker resigns from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 4 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Ex-Credit Suisse banker returns to StanChart Private Bank
28 April 2023
Credit Suisse senior IC returns to rival UBS
17 April 2023
Credit Suisse Thailand market heavyweight resigns
15 March 2023
Julius Baer appoints group head for Greater China
1 March 2023
Credit Suisse adds banker to Singapore Greater China team
28 February 2023
Maybank Singapore hires Greater China team lead from Credit Suisse
13 February 2023
Julius Baer beefs up Greater China Singapore team with Credit Suisse hires
10 February 2023
Credit Suisse onshore Thailand team leader resigns
18 January 2023
Credit Suisse China market team director resigns
20 October 2022
Credit Suisse hones focus on Hong Kong with key appointments
30 June 2022
Bank of Singapore names another Greater China team head
20 May 2022
DBS Private Bank Greater China market head resigns
17 May 2022