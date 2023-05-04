Exclusive
Text size

Another Greater China banker resigns from Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 4 May 2023

Another Hong Kong-based Greater China banker will soon depart Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Philip Cheung, executive director and Greater China team leader, has recently resigned from the bank along with two of his relationship managers, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker.  Cheung joined Credit Suisse in 2011 and has held various senior roles. Before…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News