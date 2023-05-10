Exclusive
Text size

Former UBS market team head joins Swiss boutique private bank

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 10 May 2023
Singapore skyline (Shutterstock image)

A former UBS veteran has resurfaced at a Swiss boutique private bank in Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Michael Bokor recently joined Bordier & Cie Singapore as executive director, senior client relationship manager. Prior to that, Bokor spent over 16 years working at UBS in Zurich and Singapore. He was most recently market team head for Singapore and Malaysia…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News