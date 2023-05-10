A former UBS veteran has resurfaced at a Swiss boutique private bank in Singapore, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Michael Bokor recently joined Bordier & Cie Singapore as executive director, senior client relationship manager. Prior to that, Bokor spent over 16 years working at UBS in Zurich and Singapore. He was most recently market team head for Singapore and Malaysia…
Former UBS market team head joins Swiss boutique private bank
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 10 May 2023
