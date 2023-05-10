With the wealth management segment in Thailand seeing steady growth in recent years, Fidelity International (Fidelity) has inked a deal with Thailand’s third-largest bank to offer wealth management products to the bank’s local UHNW clients. Krungthai Bank is a leading bank in Thailand with total assets of approximately US$106 million. Under the agreement, Fidelity will serve as a product and…
Fidelity enhances Thai wealth distribution with local partnership
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 10 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Fidelity International: Wealthy clients are ready to invest in China again
25 April 2023
How a US$400bn investor captures local alpha in China’s wealth market
24 April 2023
Franklin Templeton appoints new Thailand market head
18 April 2023
Neuberger Berman looks to crack China wealth market with first fund launch
22 March 2023
Fidelity International to launch first mutual fund in China
3 March 2023
Fidelity becomes third foreign asset manager to run mutual funds in China
12 December 2022
J.P. Morgan PB enhances UHNWI digital platform with Swiss software investments
3 December 2022
Fidelity International launches Hong Kong fund platform in GBA push
7 November 2022
Capital Group expands distribution team for private bank clients in Asia
6 October 2022
Fidelity makes two senior appointments in sustainable investing
8 September 2022
Nordea Asset Management names new head of Asia-Pacific distribution
12 July 2022
Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal
24 May 2022