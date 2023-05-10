Exclusive
Text size

How to convince clients to get out of cash and into DPM

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 11 May 2023
Photo by Mathieu Stern on Unsplash

Time deposits may be luring private wealth with rising rates, however, private bankers at Asian Private Banker’s DPM Leaders Conversation 2023 believe such positions lack longevity. In this environment, executives at UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM), BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNPP WM), Bank Julius Baer and Pictet Wealth Management (Pictet WM), outline their preferred non-cash solutions for DPM clients at…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News