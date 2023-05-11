Federated Hermes is transferring its international client group head from Europe to Singapore to lead its distribution network in Asia Pacific. Jim Roland will be the head of distribution for Asia Pacific and will report to Paul Uhlman, president of Federated Securities Corp, who oversees global distribution at the firm. Last November, the firm expanded its wholesale distribution team in…
Federated Hermes reshuffles distribution leadership in Asia
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 11 May 2023
