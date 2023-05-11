Text size

Federated Hermes reshuffles distribution leadership in Asia

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 11 May 2023

Federated Hermes is transferring its international client group head from Europe to Singapore to lead its distribution network in Asia Pacific. Jim Roland will be the head of distribution for Asia Pacific and will report to Paul Uhlman, president of Federated Securities Corp, who oversees global distribution at the firm. Last November, the firm expanded its wholesale distribution team in…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News