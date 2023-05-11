Text size

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions brings flagship infra strategy to Japan wealth market

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 11 May 2023

The US alternative asset manager Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has expanded its flagship product to wealth investors in Japan. Managed by Brookfield Asset Management, the Brookfield Infrastructure Income strategy (BII) is a comprehensive semi-liquid infrastructure strategy that invests directly in equity and debt. The strategy was first launched in February this year in certain jurisdictions in Asia Pacific and Europe….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News