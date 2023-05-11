The US alternative asset manager Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has expanded its flagship product to wealth investors in Japan. Managed by Brookfield Asset Management, the Brookfield Infrastructure Income strategy (BII) is a comprehensive semi-liquid infrastructure strategy that invests directly in equity and debt. The strategy was first launched in February this year in certain jurisdictions in Asia Pacific and Europe….
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions brings flagship infra strategy to Japan wealth market
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 11 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Apollo rolls out alts platform targeting Asian clients
3 May 2023
Neuberger Berman looks to crack China wealth market with first fund launch
22 March 2023
Lombard Odier looks to tap Japan’s onshore wealth with Mizuho tie-up
16 February 2023
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions launches infrastructure strategy in Asia
7 February 2023
UBS GWM aims exclusive multi-sector income strategy at Hong Kong clients
10 January 2023
Exclusive
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions wants bigger slice of US$18T China market
18 November 2022
US$131bn alts group to establish private wealth unit
3 November 2022
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions makes key hires in Asia
12 October 2022
Exclusive
How HSBC IWS brings “best-in-class” products to the wealth continuum
5 October 2022
Leo Wealth responds to growing demand for US tax planning solutions with Tokyo office
30 August 2022
Exclusive
We deliver institutional calibre to the individual investor: David Levi of Brookfield Oaktree WS
21 June 2022
Ex-Pimco Greater China head to lead Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions in Asia
19 May 2022