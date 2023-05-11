Exclusive
Text size

Hong Kong approves tax concession bill to attract FOs

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 11 May 2023

Hong Kong’s legislative body on Wednesday passed the much-anticipated tax concession bill, which will offer a tax exemption for qualifying transactions made by eligible single-family offices (SFOs), to foster the city’s position as an international wealth management hub. Officially named “The Inland Revenue (Amendment) (Tax Concessions for Family-owned Investment Holding Vehicles) Bill 2022,” it exempts a Family-owned Investment Holding Vehicle…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News