Ex-HSBC banker to lead Bank Mandiri’s private banking division

The largest private bank in Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, has named a new head of wealth and private banking, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Calvin Nico Herlambang is now head of department, wealth management and private banking at Bank Mandiri, based in Singapore. Prior to joining the Indonesian bank, Herlambang worked for HSBC as a director and strategist for investment and…

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch Get in touch [email protected]