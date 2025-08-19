Text size

Ex-HSBC banker to lead Bank Mandiri’s private banking division

By Kylie Wong, data reporter | 19 August 2025
Jakarta, Indonesia

The largest private bank in Indonesia, Bank Mandiri, has named a new head of wealth and private banking, Asian Private Banker has learnt. Calvin Nico Herlambang is now head of department, wealth management and private banking at Bank Mandiri, based in Singapore. Prior to joining the Indonesian bank, Herlambang worked for HSBC as a director and strategist for investment and…

