UBS expects to receive a windfall of about US$34.8 billion following its forced acquisition of Credit Suisse, given the bargain price it paid for its distressed Swiss rival. In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission in early morning Asia hours on Wednesday, UBS attributed the sum to a one-off, “negative goodwill balance arising from the transaction”. That amount…
US$34.8bn: The amount UBS could reap from Credit Suisse rescue
By Daniel Shane, editor | 17 May 2023
