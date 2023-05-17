Text size

US$34.8bn: The amount UBS could reap from Credit Suisse rescue

By Daniel Shane, editor | 17 May 2023

UBS expects to receive a windfall of about US$34.8 billion following its forced acquisition of Credit Suisse, given the bargain price it paid for its distressed Swiss rival. In a filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission in early morning Asia hours on Wednesday, UBS attributed the sum to a one-off, “negative goodwill balance arising from the transaction”. That amount…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News