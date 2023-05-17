Exclusive
EFG CEO: How this Swiss pure-play keeps up with the competition

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 18 May 2023
Giorgio Pradelli, EFG

EFG managed to hit its 2019-2022 strategic target for growth in net new assets (NNA) of 4-6% and its AUM target for the Middle East of US$3 billion. CEO Giorgio Pradelli told Asian Private Banker how the Swiss pure play keeps up with the competition. The typical book size for EFG bankers is slightly over CHF300 million (US$335 million), which…

