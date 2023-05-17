With Hong Kong competing to be a philanthropy hub in Asia, the city has a unique edge when it comes to supporting philanthropists, Anthony Gao, head of Philanthropy Services, Asia, Pictet Wealth Management, told Asian Private Banker. “Hong Kong has a long history of giving, and many families in Hong Kong have been working on philanthropy for a long time,”…
Pictet: Three ways Hong Kong has an edge in philanthropy
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 17 May 2023
