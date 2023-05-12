Exclusive
UBS dangles bonus in bid to keep top Credit Suisse Asia RMs

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 12 May 2023
Credit Suisse & UBS

UBS is offering Credit Suisse private bankers in Asia Pacific a special bonus scheme if they hit specific targets, as part of an effort to stop top talent from leaving amid the ongoing merger between the two Swiss giants. The offer, laid out in a confidential internal document seen by Asian Private Banker, underscores the lengths being taken to stop…

