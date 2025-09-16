Text size

Standard Chartered Global Private Bank hires MD for one bank unit

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 16 September 2025

Standard Chartered Global Private Bank has made a senior appointment from HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) for its one bank unit. Based in Hong Kong, Ben Chan has joined Standard Chartered Global Private Bank as a managing director in the solutions partner team, the UK bank confirmed. Solutions partner is a dedicated unit serving ultra high net worth (UHNW)…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Have a confidential tip? Get in touch [email protected]

Related News