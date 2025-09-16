Standard Chartered Global Private Bank hires MD for one bank unit

Standard Chartered Global Private Bank has made a senior appointment from HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) for its one bank unit. Based in Hong Kong, Ben Chan has joined Standard Chartered Global Private Bank as a managing director in the solutions partner team, the UK bank confirmed. Solutions partner is a dedicated unit serving ultra high net worth (UHNW)…
