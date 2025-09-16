Exclusive
Ex-UBP North Asia investment head resurfaces at Citi Private Bank

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 16 September 2025
Citi, Singapore

Citi Private Bank (Citi PB) in Asia has resumed hiring, with a former UBP investment head recently joining its Hong Kong team, Asian Private Banker understands. Andy Lee recently joined the US private bank as a managing director, senior investment counsellor in Hong Kong, Citi confirmed. Prior to joining Citi PB, Lee spent less than two years at Swiss pure-play…

