Exclusive
Text size

MarketAxess: Investors still cautious on AT1 following Credit Suisse selloff

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 12 May 2023
Riad Chowdhury (left), Erik Tham (right)

Asian investors are still cautious on Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds following the Credit Suisse selloff, with investors adopting a wait-and-see approach, Erik Tham of MarketAxess, told Asia Private Banker. Following the collapse and subsequent acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS, the Swiss government’s decision to write down US$17 billion of Credit Suisse AT1 Bonds hit the wider AT1 market. Bond…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News