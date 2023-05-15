BNP Paribas Wealth Management names new COO for Asia

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has appointed a new COO for Asia to succeed Long Doan, who will soon step down, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Effective 1 June, Marc Kermaidic will become the COO for the French bank’s Asia wealth management business. Based in Singapore, Kermaidic will report to Arnaud Tellier, Asia CEO of BNP Paribas WM,…