BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has appointed a new COO for Asia to succeed Long Doan, who will soon step down, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Effective 1 June, Marc Kermaidic will become the COO for the French bank’s Asia wealth management business. Based in Singapore, Kermaidic will report to Arnaud Tellier, Asia CEO of BNP Paribas WM,…
BNP Paribas Wealth Management names new COO for Asia
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 15 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM Asia COO to leave role
8 May 2023
KGI Asia expects to double AUM of new wealth management unit
7 March 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names head of global South Asia
6 March 2023
RBC Wealth Management makes key hires in Asia to bolster investment solutions
1 March 2023
Deutsche Bank IPB names heavyweights as North Asia market heads
13 February 2023
Indosuez Wealth Management names new Europe and Swiss CEOs
15 December 2022
Deutsche Bank IPB names wealth management head for SEA
22 November 2022
BNP Paribas WM names APAC credit head
17 October 2022
Pictet WM names CIO and head of DPM for Asia
7 October 2022
Pictet WM names new Asia CEO as Tee Fong Seng steps down
28 September 2022
BNP Paribas Asset Management names Asia-Pacific CEO
7 September 2022
Exclusive
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022