Saxo Markets, traditionally known for its trading platform, is introducing wealth management solutions for its current mass affluent clients as part of the company’s goal of creating a combined trading and wealth platform in the next three to five years. “Given the less certain outlook ahead we do see Saxo Hong Kong clients stay more on the sidelines in cash…
Saxo Market’s Ken Shih: From trading to wealth platform
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 15 May 2023
