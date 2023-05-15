Exclusive
UBS’s Tan Min Lan: To shatter glass ceiling, take this advice

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 16 May 2023
Tan Min Lan, UBS

Breaking the glass ceiling and advancing to higher levels in a career can still be a challenge for women. That’s why it’s essential to make deliberate career decisions and work towards having a strong network, urges Tan Min Lan, head of chief investment office APAC at UBS Global Wealth Management. “I feel we have to take deliberate decisions to say…

