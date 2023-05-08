Tan Min Lan is the head of the chief investment office APAC at UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM), the region’s largest wealth manager with US$437 billion in assets as of 2022. With nearly ten years in the role, the investment veteran told Asian Private Banker what makes her tick. While Tan has never had a career goal to reach…
Meet the brains behind APAC’s largest wealth manager: UBS GWM’s Tan Min Lan
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 May 2023
