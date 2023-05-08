Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM Asia COO to leave role

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 8 May 2023

BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s (BNP Paribas WM) COO for Asia is leaving his current role, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Long Doan, who has held the position since 2016, will soon step down, BNP Paribas has confirmed. Doan has over 20 years of experience working in the operational side of the bank. He first joined the French bank in Paris…

