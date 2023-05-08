BNP Paribas Wealth Management’s (BNP Paribas WM) COO for Asia is leaving his current role, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Long Doan, who has held the position since 2016, will soon step down, BNP Paribas has confirmed. Doan has over 20 years of experience working in the operational side of the bank. He first joined the French bank in Paris…
Exclusive
BNP Paribas WM Asia COO to leave role
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 8 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Deutsche Bank IPB makes senior appointment to beef up South Asia coverage
5 May 2023
Here’s what it takes to be an RM for BNP Paribas WM Hong Kong
21 April 2023
Exclusive
HSBC GPB’s head of South Asia resigns
31 March 2023
BNP Paribas WM’s head of China market departs
14 December 2022
Former BNP Paribas MD moves to J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Singapore
8 November 2022
BNP Paribas AM receives regulatory nod for WM JV in China
20 October 2022
BNP Paribas WM names APAC credit head
17 October 2022
Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market leader to join BNP Paribas WM
5 October 2022
StanChart WM names new investment head from BNP Paribas
5 September 2022
BNP Paribas AM picks Singapore CEO
5 July 2022
StanChart PB North Asia head takes new global role, with ex-DBS PB head joining
24 June 2022
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022