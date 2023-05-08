HNW collectors remain optimistic about the art market, spending more in 2022 than before the COVID-19 Pandemic. Global art sales rose by 3% to US$67.8 billion that year, despite the overall dreary sentiment in other markets. And 2023 is looking positive, too. Patricia Amberg, senior art advisor, UBS Global Wealth Management, told Asian Private Banker what is behind these latest trends,…
What’s behind art market optimism? This bank explains
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 8 May 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
“Art is a passion we share with our clients”: UBS
24 April 2023
Exclusive
Pictet: the Swiss pure play that invests purely in Swiss art
27 March 2023
How Asia’s red-hot art market is attracting more philanthropists
15 March 2023
Exclusive
Wealth planning plays a vital role in succession: Deutsche Bank IPB
5 December 2022
Bank of Singapore veteran brings UHNW experience to UOB PB
15 November 2022
Exclusive
Market pressures put onus on balance for HNWIs: Toby Chan of Capital Group
11 October 2022
Market head leaving Bank of Singapore to start independent outfit
24 August 2022
UBS family office unit co-heads see opportunity in market underperformance
5 August 2022
Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Crop diversification and income? Nuveen’s Martin Davies explains
25 July 2022
Exclusive
We will have no hesitation to enter the China onshore market: Albert Chiu of EFG Bank
8 June 2022
Bank of China (HK) hires private banking market head from HSBC
1 June 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022