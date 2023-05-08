Exclusive
What’s behind art market optimism? This bank explains

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 8 May 2023

HNW collectors remain optimistic about the art market, spending more in 2022 than before the COVID-19 Pandemic. Global art sales rose by 3% to US$67.8 billion that year, despite the overall dreary sentiment in other markets. And 2023 is looking positive, too. Patricia Amberg, senior art advisor, UBS Global Wealth Management, told Asian Private Banker what is behind these latest trends,…

