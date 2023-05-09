Exclusive
Text size

Investing based on beliefs: A trillion dollar opportunity for asset managers?

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 9 May 2023

Investment portfolios with higher customisation are expected to attract increasing attention from private banking clients with market uncertainties pressurising returns. Lazard Asset Management (Lazard) aims to compete in this space by building bespoke solutions starting with client beliefs. Lazard’s Dynamic Portfolio Solutions (DPS), launched in 2018, uses data science to understand the vast array of possibilities available in the marketplace…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News