Text size

Hedge funds “recipe for success” for APAC FOs: UBS

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 1 June 2023

Over the next five years, family offices in Asia Pacific plan to increase their allocations to alternative investments, and are more likely to diversify with hedge funds than their global peers, according to research revealed on Thursday. “Asia Pacific family offices continue a strategic asset allocation shift towards alternatives as their private equity investments were mostly allocated to funds last…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News