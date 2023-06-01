Singapore lender UOB has hired a new senior team lead for its private bank, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Marvin Ho joined UOB Private Bank last month as executive director, senior team lead and client advisor for the Singapore market, according to his personal LinkedIn update. Before joining UOB, Ho was with DBS Bank for almost 13 years, including taking…
UOB Private Bank adds senior team lead from DBS
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 1 June 2023
