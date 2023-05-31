Exclusive
Ignore the noise: Credit Suisse still bullish on China equities

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 1 June 2023

Private banks are becoming more cautious on Chinese equities with the reopening proving weaker than expected. However, Credit Suisse says its clients still have faith in China, urging to focus on fundamentals over market noise. Both Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stock markets delivered have fallen year-to-date. The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index shed 5.4% over the past week,…

