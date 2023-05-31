Exclusive
Text size

Family office training dives beyond the financial

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 31 May 2023

The rise in family offices in Asia has led to a demand for training new entrants into the industry. However, to add value, training must go beyond the purely financial. One such training course is the Henley Family Office Programme. Anna Stephenson, co-founder of Inflection Point Intelligence Limited which curates the programme, explained to Asian Private Banker why there is a…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News