StanChart’s unified wealth platform has made “tremendous progress” – Marc Van de Walle

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 July 2023
Marc Van de Walle, Standard Chartered

Marc Van de Walle’s ambition is to advance Standard Chartered’s unified wealth platform to support all wealth clients across the bank. And having introduced 20 new digital capabilities since his interview with Asian Private Banker last year, significant progress is being made. The platform, which caters to clients across the wealth continuum, has three essential components. First, is the core…

