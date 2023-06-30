Text size

Syfe makes senior appointments from UBS, Schroders to push Hong Kong expansion

By Bella Ding | 30 June 2023

Syfe, a Singapore-headquartered digital investment platform, has made two senior appointments from UBS and Schroders to bolster its business expansion in Hong Kong, according to a recent announcement. Kevin Li will soon join Syfe as head of Hong Kong. Prior to this position, he served as APAC head of digital engagement at Schroders. Syfe offers its private wealth solutions to…

