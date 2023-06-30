Exclusive
Text size

Will the recovering IPO market bring Chinese billionaires back to Hong Kong?

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 30 June 2023
Source: HKeX

Listing on the Hong Kong exchange has been seen as a way for wealthy Chinese to bring their assets to Hong Kong. As deal numbers and IPO volume are gradually recovering, will this bring U/HNWIs back to Hong Kong? In 2023, Hong Kong is expected to see 100 IPO listings, worth up to HK$170 billion (US$20 billion), according to a…

