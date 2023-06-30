Text size

M&G nabs COO for asset management from HSBC

By Twinkle Sparta, associate editor | 30 June 2023

London-based M&G Investments has announced a new COO for its asset management business, effective 31 July 2023. Reporting to Joseph Pinto, Richard Godfrey will join M&G’s Asset Management Executive Committee and will be responsible for all investment management operational functions, collaborating extensively with investments and distribution teams across the asset management business, according to an announcement on Monday. Godfrey joins…

