Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has made organisational and leadership changes to support its future growth, according to a recent announcement. The shakeup follows the recent appointment in April 2023 of Daniel Gamba as president of the US$1 trillion-AUM global investment manager. Gamba is a 22-year veteran of BlackRock, where he most recently served as co-head of fundamental equities. John…
Northern Trust Asset Management reshuffles leadership
By Bella Ding | 29 June 2023
