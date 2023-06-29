Text size

Northern Trust Asset Management reshuffles leadership

By Bella Ding | 29 June 2023

Northern Trust Asset Management (NTAM) has made organisational and leadership changes to support its future growth, according to a recent announcement. The shakeup follows the recent appointment in April 2023 of Daniel Gamba as president of the US$1 trillion-AUM global investment manager. Gamba is a 22-year veteran of BlackRock, where he most recently served as co-head of fundamental equities. John…

