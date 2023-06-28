Text size

HSBC strikes bond fund distribution deal with US$2.2 trn asset manager

By Bella Ding | 28 June 2023

HSBC is seeking to capitalise on growing demand for fixed income products by striking a distribution agreement for a key fund from Capital Group, the US investment manager with about US$2.2 trillion in assets under management (AUM). The London-based bank said on Wednesday that it would make available Capital Group’s Global Corporate Bond Fund (LUX) (GCB) to its clients globally…

